Nominations are now open for this year’s Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards.

The unprecedented challenges of this year have highlighted the outstanding work of individuals in the health and care sectors.

The awards, which will be held digitally this year, shine a light on incredible individuals and teams and the essential services they provide at the heart of our communities, with 14 categories to recognise the diverse range of roles involved.

This is the third annual event, which will be held in association with BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone National Park Resort on December 5, and aims to honour those who have gone the extra mile.

Communities across the county have shown their heartfelt thanks for these extraordinary people with rainbows and applause as they have spent months demonstrating courage and compassion on the front-line.

Western Telegraph editor Fiona Phillips said: “I am so very proud to be associated with the West Wales Health and Care awards – celebrating the very best of those who work within the ‘caring professions’.

“The selflessness of those who work in the health and care sector has been never been more evident than in this year – 2020 the year stolen from us by coronavirus.

“These awards have always been a way for us all to say thank you to all those people working - whether as volunteers or employed staff – in the caring industry; but this year the sterling work that they do has never been more evident - and we have never had as much need to show our support and gratitude.

“The uplifting stories of the kindness and dedication of health and care staff has been a bright spot in this difficult year – and so I hope that all our readers will take this opportunity to nominate a health and care hero for one of our awards.

“The nomination process is easy and an excellent way of showing your support to the people who have been taking care of us, our families and friends this year.”

For more information or to make a nomination visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards