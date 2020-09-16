CLARIFICATION from the Home Secretary over reported plans to house asylum seekers at Penally Training Camp is being sought by MP Simon Hart.

Mr Hart previously stated on Monday that the site is 'under active consideration' to provide some of the extra accommodation which is needed for refugees.

The UK Government will not confirm that the Ministry of Defence site is one of those to be used.

But speculation is rife amongst protestors that the camp will soon be housing up to 250 men who will have unrestricted access to the site.

A protest gathering of between 200 and 250 people was staged outside the camp yesterday (Tuesday) evening, organised by the Facebook group Penally Camp Protest, which now has 2,500 members.

Mr Hart said this afternoon: "Further to my original update on Facebook I have spoken to the Home Secretary to seek further clarification regarding plans to house asylum seekers at Penally Training Camp.

"Whilst being mindful of our legal obligations and our responsibilities, as well as the extensive powers held by the Home Office on all security and immigration scenarios, I appreciate that residents are concerned about a number of issues so I have included as many of these as possible in our submission.

"For example, I have asked how long the site will be used, what the security arrangements will be and whether the Home Office will be funding any additional costs that Pembrokeshire County Council, Hywel Dda Health Board and Dyfed Powys Police might incur.

"I also want to know how many people could be housed at one time, what the gender balance and likely age profile could be as well as how local residents’ welfare will be ensured.

"I have enquired about the arrangements for occupants entering or leaving the site and further detailed queries regarding healthcare and Covid testing of staff and occupants.

"I have also asked for an explanation of the day-to-day workings of the site in relation to processing asylum claims.

"As soon as I receive a reply. I shall post it on my website and Facebook page. In the meantime I am keen to avoid too much speculation in case this causes increased tension and concern."