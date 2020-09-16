The UK faces a 10pm curfew 'within two weeks' - with pubs and restaurants among those that will be forced to shut early.

According to reports by a number of national media outlets, it is understood the government is considering the drastic measure in specific local areas if there are further spikes in covid rates.

Bolton in the north west became the first town in England to have a curfew imposed after cases surged.

All hospitality venues were told to shut, with immediate effect, to people eating and drinking on site. This includes pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes.

They can stay open as takeaways - but only until 10pm. Between 10pm and 5am, all hospitality venues must close.

It is thought that ministers will consider extending the policy to other towns if there are flare-ups.

What have Downing Street said about the introduction of a 10pm curfew across the UK?

Accoring to the PA News Agency, Downing Street did not deny reports that curfews were being considered to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Asked about reports that a curfew could be introduced in London, a Number 10 spokesman said: “We will continue to keep the transmission rate under review.

“We’ve introduced the rule of six to try and bear down on the transmission rate given that it has risen recently.

“But as I say we will keep that data and the scientific evidence under review.”

Does the PM want a second national lockdown?

A second national lockdown would be likely to have “disastrous” financial consequences for the UK, Boris Johnson has said.

He was asked by Conservative MP and chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, Julian Knight, whether the country could afford another national lockdown.

Mr Johnson replied: “I don’t want a second national lockdown – I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it.

“And can we afford it? I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous, but we have to make sure that we defeat the disease by the means that we have set out.

“So when I see people arguing against the rule of six or saying that the Government is coming in too hard on individual liberties and so on – I totally understand that and I sympathise with that, but we must, must defeat this disease.”