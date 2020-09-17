Sony have confirmed the price of their next generation games console, the PS5, including when it will be released across the UK.

The 2020 console promises to be a machine of 'unprecedented' power, capable of supporting up to 8k vision and equipped with Graphics Processing Units (GPU) usually reserved for Hollywood movies.

In an effort to see off competition from the Xbox Series S and Series X the console is also promising a new range of exclusive titles including Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Unsurprisingly the console is enormously popular and it was feared that getting your hands on a pre-sale copy would be no easy feat – and indeed some retailers have already sold out pre-sale copies – we've put together everything you need to know.

How much will it cost?

The tech giant confirmed pricing of the new console which will come in two versions.

A PS5 Digital Edition, which is without a disc drive, will retail at £359, while the main machine will cost £449.

When will it be released?

Sony has revealed a November release date for its next-generation PlayStation, marking the start of a 2020 console war with Microsoft’s new Xbox.

The PS5 will go on sale from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, followed by the rest of the world a week later.

These are the retailers who are taking pre-orders, and how much they cost:

Game

Price: £449

Amazon

Price: £449

Currys

Price: £449

Argos

Price: £449

Very

Price: £449

Smyths

Price: £449

What games will the PS5 have?

On September 16, Sony showcased a number of new games, including a new Harry Potter-themed game called Hogwarts Legacy, an open world role player game set in the magical school before the titular wizard’s time in the 1800s.

Glimpses of familiar franchises including Final Fantasy XVI and Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War were shown during the live-streamed event, alongside extended footage of previously announced games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Resident Evil Village.

Sequels to big PS4 games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales (which appears to be launching alongside the new console later this year) and Horizon Forbidden West have also been announced.

Other PlayStation stalwarts will be coming to the console, such as racing sim Gran Turismo 7, colourful third-person action game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and LittleBigPlanet spin-off platformer, Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The PS5 games announced at the June presentation: